Florence Obinim is a gospel musician from Ghana. She started singing when she was about 11 in the Assemblies of God church in Kumasi where she grew up and had been singing until she tied the nuptial knot with her husband Daniel Obinim. Her parents, Akosua Serwaa and Nana Kwabena, the chief of Sreso in Kumasi have been and still are supportive and she hopes to stay in the music ministry as long as God permits.

Her debut album was a massive favourite with many Ghanaians and had many children singing along. She was inspired to write her hit, Osoro ne me fie (Heaven is my home) after her husband, Rev. Daniel Obinim, preached about.

The song borrows from a popular Rebecca Malope (South Africa) song. Her popular songs include Wagye me, Oben me, Mehia w'adom, Mdimafo, Mahunu bi da, Ma me nyansa,