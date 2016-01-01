Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a Ghanaian politician and former Deputy Information Minister under the N.D.C in the John Dramani Mahama Administration.

In June 2018 he was alleged by a staff of the Electoral Commission of Ghana to have paid money to the agency to influence of the 2016 general elections, an allegation he denied.

Top officials of the commission were earlier removed from office following a commission of inquiry report that concluded that they breaching procurement laws of Ghana during organisation of the 2016 elections.

