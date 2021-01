Felicia Adjei born 3 March 1974 in Anyima in the Brong Ahafo Region is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament for Kintampo South Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.She is a member of National Democratic Congress party.

She holds an advanced diploma in Catering from the Adventist Vocational Institution.

