Mujahid Ahmed Bello born August 16 1988,is an afropop dancehall , and reggae artist from Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.He had his basic school education at the Police Barracks school Tamale in 2004 . His Music career started off at the age of 12,where he performed at public events and schools.He also developed his beat production skills after by visiting studios and currently one of the most successful artists in the Northern Region of Ghana with five albums;Nawumi Yiko,MujAhid,Kalipo,Takahi and Ashili.

Fancy Gadam was able to pull a huge crowd at the Tamale sports stadium on the 21st of May 2019 and people have reason to believe that,no Afrcan artist will be able to achieve that.In 2016,Fancy Gadam signed a one year deal with Twellium Company Limited,manufacturers of rush energy drink as the brand ambassador for the 3 northern regions of Ghana.He now joins other musicians like Rudeboy Ranking,Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Nkansah as the brand ambassadors for the fasting-growing energy drink in Ghana.

Fancy Gadam was endorsed by the Ministry of Inner City And Zongo Development And The Commission For National Culture as the new Face of Zongo community at the Zongofest 2017,an event that is hosted to honor individuals who have contributed to the development of the Zongo communities in Ghana.He was nominated for the artist of the year,the most popular song of the year and best video of the year which he won in 2016 alongside other nominations at the Northern Music Awards.At the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards,He won awards for new artist of the year,song of the year,and hiplife artist of the year.

www.ghanaweb.com