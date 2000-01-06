Mr F.K. Owusu-Adjapong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Swedru, was educated at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

He came out in 1970 with a degree in Land Economy and then proceeded to the Boucentrum Institute, Rotterdam, Netherlands, where he obtained a diploma in Housing, , Planning and Building.

Mr Owusu-Adjapong studied for a Master of Science degree in Urban Land Appraisal at the University of Reading, England.

The Minister of Transport and Communications passed the Qualifying Certificate in Law and became a professional lawyer after a stint at the Ghana School of Law.

Between January and March 1977, he attended the Second Course in Planning and Management at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Achimota.

His experience with the public and civil service dates back to 1970 when he was appointed as an Estate Officer of the Tema Development Corporation.

He was also the chief estate manager at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) between 1975 and 1980.

The MP for Akyem Swedru has also served as a member of a number of organisations in the country. These include representative of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors at the 1979 Constituent Assembly, Member of the Complaints Committee of the Press Commission in the Third Republic, Representative, Ghana Institute of Surveyors on the International Assets Valuation Standards Committee .

He was the leader of the Ghana Delegation to the Commonwealth Association of Surveying and Land Economy General Assembly and Symposium, London, United Kingdom, and Member of the Non-Performing Assets Recovery Tribunal.

He contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the 1996 and 2000 polls and won both to represent the Akyem Swedru Constituency in Parliament.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor of Science - Land Economy, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, Kumasi, Ghana - June, 1970 Diploma - Housing, Planning and Building, Boucentrum Institute, Rotterdam, Netherlands - December, 1971.

Master of Science Urban Land Appraisal, Reading University, England - September, 1973. Qualifying Certificate in Law - Accra Workers College, University of Ghana, Legon - 1981. Professional Law Examination - Ghana Law School, 1983.

SPECIAL COURSE:

Between January and March, 1977 - attended the Second Course in Planning and Management at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Achimota, Accra (GIMPA)

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIP

Fellow of Ghana institution of Surveyors, Past President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors Member of the Ghana Bar Association

EXPERIENCE

Estate officer, Tema Development Corporation, Tema, 1970 - 1975 Chief Estate manager, Social Security & National Insurance Trust, (SSINT) - 1975-80 Chairman, Owusu-Adjapong & Company, Accra (formerly Chinbuah Owusu-Adjepong & Partners). - A firm of Real Estate Appraisers, Legal and Property Development - Consultants - 1980 to date. Member of Parliament - Akim Swedru Constituency and Minority Spokesperson for Road and Transport - 1997 - January 6, 2000.

OTHERS:

1967- 68 Secretary, Queens Hall Junior Common Room Committee, and Assistant Secretary, Students Representative Council, KNUST, Kumasi.

1969 - 70 President, Queens Hall Junior Common Room Committee, and Vice President, Students ,;. Representative Council, Knust, Kumasi

1979 Represented the Ghana Institution of Surveyors at the 1979 Constituent Assembly of Ghana.

1980/81 - Member of the Complains Committee of the Press Commission of the Third Republic.

1985 Member of the Two Man Ghana Delegation to the Commonwealth Association of Surveying and Land Economy General Assembly and Symposium, Luala Lumpur, Malaysia.

1987 Ghana Institution of Surveyors Representative on The International Assets Valuation Standards Committee (TIAVSC).

1990 Leader of the Ghana Delegation to the Commonwealth Association of Surveying and Land Economy General Assembly and Symposium, London, United Kingdom.

1991 - 1996 Member of Non-Performing Assets Recovery Tribunal.

1998 to date Board member Tema Development corporation (TDC).

SOCIAL/COMMUNIY ACTIVITIES:

Chairman, Christ The King Hall Management Committee, Accra, 1986 to date Chairman,

Christ The king School Board of Governors, Accra 1994 to date.

Former Captain, Tema Country Golf Club. 1996 - 1998.

Past - President, Rotary Club of Accra-West 1997 - 1998.



TRAVELLING EXPERIENCE:

Has travelled widely in Ghana and Abroad including the following countries: United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, U.S.A., Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

HOBBIES:

Golfing, Gardening.

owusuadjapong@ighmail.com

www.ghanaweb.com