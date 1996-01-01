Richard Kwasi Siaw Afrofi aka Ex Doe is one of the pioneers of the hiplife movement. He was first a part of a group called the Traditional rulers before going solo. In 1996, he collaborated with Chicago on 'Daavi mede kuku' and registered his first hit, the most popular Ewe hiplife song up to date.

Even though he is an Akan, he has known more for his Ewe lyrics due to the song's popularity. He and Chicago got into some misunderstanding over who deserved the credit for that hit.

His second hit, 'Maba' was a diss to Reggie Rockstone and Chicago. Rockstone never responded to the diss but Chicago did on his 'Wobeko' and the media war between the two helped to promote both singles.

Ex-Doe tried to incorporate Chinese into his next album but it did not yield the success he expected. He disappeared from the hiplife scene for a long time and then resurfaced featuring on Tic Tac's hit, "Beware of dog". He currently feature on several hits including, 'Obolo' by Nasty Tay. He also hosted a TV market and entertainment show called Hello Ghana at a point. He is currently working on new material.

Some of his songs include Yebre, Daavi mede kuku, Gogo wo ho, Comfort, Good one there.