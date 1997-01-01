Evans Bobie Opoku born December 1 1974 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Asunafo North Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained an M.A from the University of Cape Coast and a B.A and Diploma from the University of Ghana.He also has a certificate in Loan and Risk Management from the Institute of loan and Risk Management.Evans Bobie Opoku was a teacher from 1997 to 1999,a Credit Manager at Ahafo Community Bank Limited from 2002 to 2005 as well as the Credit Manager from 2010 to 2016.

Ghanaweb