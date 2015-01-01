Ethel Eshun was born on the 3rd of October 1994 in Tema Accra Ghana.She is from a family of six and the first child of Mr.Joseph Bosompi Eshun.Ethel’s talent was discovered when she started performing as a soloist in the Junior Gospel Choir at the Holy Fire Revival Church in Tema.She has also participated in two musical reality shows that made her popular in Africa especially Nigeria.

She was the first runner up at the Glo - X Factor Nigeria and also came out 3rd Runner up in the T.v 3 Music Mentor and the MTN Project Fame West Africa .Ethel has released two new hits singles ‘M3y3’ and ‘Dance with Daddy’ featuring Kofi Bentil which went viral in Ghana and Nigeria .She is also the lead vocalist for calabash Ghana.

‘New Gurl’ her cover of Sarkodie and Ace Hood’s ‘ New Guy’ also hit over 1000 downloads in just 72 hours of release helped build her career and expanded her fanbase. Eshun Online has won a number of awards at the Central Music Awards for female vocalist of the year 2015, female artist of the year 2016,collaboration of the year2017,and the artist of the year.She as also nominated at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for the Unsung Artist of the year 2017.

