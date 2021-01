Eric Opoku born June 5 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Asunafo South Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts (HONS) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

