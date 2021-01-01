Eric Afful born October 1 1976 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Amenfi West Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a B.ED in Economics a Master of Arts from the University of Cape Coast,an M.S.C in Econimics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Managerial Economics Certificate from the Association of Certified Chartered Economists.

