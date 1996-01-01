Enoch Teye Mensah is a politician and the Ghanaian Minister for Employment and Social Welfare. He is also the Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing and a Member of Parliament in Ghana.

He studied accounting at the SNAPS College of Accountancy which he completed in 1968. He joined the National Democratic Congress when it was formed in 1992. At the beginning of the Fourth Republic, he was appointed Minister for Youth and Sports by President Jerry Rawlings. He held that position through both terms of the Rawlings government.

He also stood for the Ghanaian parliamentary election in 1996 and was elected MP for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, a seat he has held since then. After the NDC lost the 2000 elections, he continued as a member of parliament. He was the Minority Chief Whip in parliament prior to the Ghanaian parliamentary election in 2008. In January 2009, he became the Majority Chief Whip in parliament.

In January 2010, after a cabinet reshuffle, President John Atta Mills appointed him Minister for Employment and Social Welfare. He was a member of the Pan-African Parliament until January 2009 when he resigned after being appointed a member of state. In January 2011, he was appointed Minister for Education following the resignation of Betty Mould-Iddrisu.

E. T. Mensah was awarded the Companion of the Order of the Volta by President Kufuor's government.

Mensah is married with seven children. One of them, Jerry Teye Mensah achieved notoriety when he claimed to have been kidnapped in an attempt to cover his absence from Mfantsipim School. He later had to leave the school for Mawuli Secondary School at Ho, Ghana due to disciplinary problems.

