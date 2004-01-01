Born on November 23,1976 Mr. Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye comes from Bomasarefo in the Eastern Region.

He holds Diploma in Network Engineering (Network and Software) National Institute of Information Technology, India, which he obtained in 2004 .

He is an ICT Specialist and has worked at Ultra Sonographer, Adorn Clinic, Accra; before he became an MP. He is a Christian (Presbyterian) and married with one child.

He obtained 14,722 (74.8%) votes out of the 19,689 valid votes cast in the last elections. He represents the National Democratic Congress and a member of the majority in parliament for the Afram Plains North constituency.

