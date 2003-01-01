You are here: HomeCountryPeoplePoliticsElizabeth K. T. Sackey

Ghana Famous People

Politics

Elizabeth K. T. Sackey

Hon.

Biography
Hon Elizabeth Sackey
Date of Birth:
1958-05-06
Place of Birth:
Asere

Hon. Elizabeth K.T. Sackey (NPP) (Okaikwei North)

 She hails from Asere-Accra in the Greater Accra Region and born on May 6, 1958.

An economist, she holds Certificate in Marketing which she obtained in 2003. As a banker she worked with Ghana Commercial Bank as Chief Clerk before becoming an MP.

She is a Christian and fellowships with the Church of Pentecost and is married with four children.

As a member of the minority, she obtained 44,172 out of the 88,960 valid votes cast = 49.7 in the last elections.

GhanaMPs.gov.gh