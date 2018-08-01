The Electoral Commission of Ghana is the official body in Ghana responsible for all public elections. Made up of seven members, its independence is guaranteed by the 1992 Ghana constitution.

The current commission was established by the Electoral Commission Act (Act 451) of 1993. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan was the first substantive Chairman of the Commission from 1993-2015.In December 5,2018 the Electoral commission chaired by Jean Adukwei Mensah reverted to the old logo Eagles with coat of arms after the controversy over the new logo.

The Commission is made up of seven members. The position of Chairman became vacant in June 2018 when the President, Nana Akufo-Addo sacked Charlotte Osei, the first lady to occupy this position in Ghana.

This was apparently on the recommendation of a committee set up by Sophia Akuffo, the Chief Justice of Ghana. She was appointed by former President John Mahama, in consultation with the Council of State of Ghana in June 2015. Her two deputies were Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah.

Sulley Amadu was appointed by John Atta Mills, the then Ghanaian President following the retirement of David Kangah who had served in that capacity for 19 years. Georgina Opoku Amankwah was appointed by President John Mahama to replace Sarfo-Kantanka who had served for about 20 years.

She is the first female Deputy Chairman of the Commission. There are four other members. Mrs. Paulina Adobea Dadzawa, an administrator and Ebenezer Aggrey Fynn, a Management Consultant were appointed by President Kufuor in consultation with the Council of State of Ghana in February 2004.