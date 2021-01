Ekow Hayford born December 24 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.B. A from Methodist University,an M.B.A from GIMPA as well as an ACCA Level 2 from Ghana Telecom.

