Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye born 11 June 1965 is a Ghanaian sports journalist and politician and the current Member of Parliament of the Odododiodoo constituency.He was elected as MP during the 2012 elections,where he faced off against Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party.Vanderpuye was quite confident about his chances of winning,famously stating in November 2012 that if he got less than 65% of the vote,he would concede the seat to Okaikoi. In the end, Vanderpuye won by a smaller landslide than expected, with 45,967 votes (63%) against 26,269 (36%) for Okaikoi and 745 (1%) for Emmanuel Odoi of the Convention People's Party.He was a special aide to former President of Ghana President Mills.

He is also a former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry. From 1990 to 2004, he worked at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation where he became the Deputy Head of Sports.Between 2005 and 2008, he was the Head of Sports at Network Broadcasting Limited.

He is an alumnus of Bechem Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School and Mfantsipim School,Cape Coast.He holds a Master's degree in Governance & Leadership) from GIMPA and a B.A. in English,Philosophy and Classics from the University of Ghana.

