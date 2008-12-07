Dr. Edward Mahama is the presidential candidate of People’s National Convention (PNC) for the December 2016 elections; a medical practitioner and politician.

He had contested for Ghana’s presidency four times: 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008 respectively.

Dr. Mahama first run as PNC presidential candidate in 1996 and he received 3.0% of the vote.

In preparation for the 2004 presidential election, the PNC and two other parties – Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE) and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) formed an alliance known as the Grand Coalition and chose Dr. Mahama as its presidential candidate. He placed third out of four candidates, gaining just 1.9% of the vote.

Dr. Mahama was elected as the presidential candidate for the PNC for the December 7, 2008 presidential elections.

He however lost the primary election for the Presidential candidacy to Hassan Ayariga 2012. He was however elected as the flagbearer of the PNC for the fifth time in 2015.

Dr. Mahama was born on the 15 April, 1945 in the village of Sumniboma, northern Ghana. He attended Nalerigu Primary and Middle School from 1953 to 1959. He later attended Secondary School in Tamale from 1961 to 1965. Later , he gained admission into the University of Ghana, Legon and graduated in 1972 with a Medical degree.

In 1990, Dr. Mahama was appointed a lecturer at the University of Ghana Medical School and Consultant at Ghana’s largest hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. He was elected a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons in 1994.

GhanaWeb/Wikipedia