Edward Kaale-Ewola Dery born on 6 March 1969. He hails from Kpare in the Upper West region of Ghana and is a Ghanaian politician , member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Edward had a diploma from University of Professional Studies formerly Institute of Professional Studies.He also graduated as a SA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) in the year 2012 in USA.

