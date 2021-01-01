Edward Abambire Bawa born September 1 1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an M.B.A from the University of Liverpool,a Postgraduate Certificate from Harvard School of Public Health,a Postgraduate Certificate from the University of Southern California,a Postgraduate Certificate from Setym International as well a B.E.D from the University of Cap Coast,Ghana.

www.ghanaweb.com