Eddie Nartey born 6 November 1984 is a Ghanaian actor, director, and film producer.His supporting role in Frank Rajah’s Somewhere In Africa earned him a nomination at the Nollywood and African Film Critics Awards (NAFCA), and Ghana movie awards.

He was nominated in the best actor category for Kiss Me If You Can.,He got his first opportunity to do his directorial debut entitled Could This Be Love where he co-wrote the movie with Evelyn, which cast Actors like Majid Michel, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win), Nana Ama Mcbrown, Fred Amugi, and Gloria Sarfo.

He collaborated with Juliet Ibrahim on the movie Shattered Romance.He also wrote and directed the movie Royal Diadem.

Eddie attended Korle Gonno Methodist primary and JSS in Accra for basic education. His secondary education came at Holy Trinity Cathedral Secondary School (HOTCASS).He attended the University of Ghana,Legon where he studied directing and earned a BFA in Fine Arts.

Filmography He has acted in several films, including:

Wedlock of the Gods

Return Of Beyonce

Crime To Christ

In The Eyes Of My Husband

Gallery of Comedy

Passion and Soul

Girls Connection

Agony of Christ

Ties That Bind

The King Is Mine 1&2

Somewhere In Africa 1&2

Tears Of Womanhood 1&2

Pool Party 1&2

The Silent Writer

Last Battle

Intimate Battle 1&2

Believe Me

Testing The Waters

Love & Crime

Could This Be Love

Shattered Romance

She Prayed

Beautiful Ruins

In April

Criss Cross

That Night

The Corner Tv Series

Conversation

The New Adabraka

Awards

2010 Ghana Movie Awards Best Actor Nominated

2011 Ghana Movie Awards Best Actor Nominated

2017 Nelas Awards Best Tv Series Nominated

2018 Ghana Movie Awards Best Director Nominated

2018 Ghana Movie Awards Best Picture Nominated

2018 Nelas Awards Best Short Film Won

2018 Nelas Awards Best Producer Won

