Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi born September 3 1963 is a Ghanaian politician and a former deputy Eastern Regional Minister of Ghana.He was appointed by President John Evan Atta Mills and served till January 2013.He is currently the deputy Minister of Defense of Ghana.

He obtained an MPHIL in Biochemistry from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as well as a B.S.C in Biochemistry from the University of Ghana.

