Ebenezer Kojo Kum born April 17 1967 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ahanta West Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts,HONS and Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast and a Barrister at Law from the Ghana School of Law.

Ebenezer Kojo Kum was the Deputy Director/Principal Cultural Officer/Senior Cultural Officer from 1992 to 2005 at the Centre for National Culture. He as also a junior lawyer from 2000 to 2002 at Kendicks Law Firm, an Associate partner from 2002 to 2007 as well as the General Manager from 2007 to 2016 at the Kendicks Law Firm .

