Elom Adablah (born 28 June 1983), better known by his stage name EL, is an award-winning Ghanaian record producer, rapper and sound engineer.EL grew up in the largest estate in Dansoman. He first attended St. Martin De Porres School in Dansoman, where he excelled as a top student and later transferred to Jack and Jill where he completed his Junior Secondary School level. He then gained admission to the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, where he discovered his musical talent. After high school, he pursued a degree in economics and political science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Music career 2008: Music beginnings During his first year in the university, EL signed to Jayso's Skillions Records alongside other notable young Ghanaian underground artists like Gemini, Kevin Beats, Killmatic and Lil Shaker, and helped Jayso co-produce the Skillionaires Demotape. However, after graduating from the university, the Skillions broke up and EL became a solo artist. He acquired a studio in Asylum Down and began working on a new mixtape. He went as far as releasing a single, "Chale (So Fli)", with Jay Foley, Wolf and Kwaku T (remix). However the mixtape was never released. EL relocated to a better studio at Osu, and invested all his available funds in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment much to the chagrin of family and friends.

2009–2012: Something Else EL is signed to BBnZ live His debut double album, Something Else, was released on 1 June 2012 by Akwaaba Music, and is a blend of different varieties of music inspired from various sources.

2012–present: Elom EL is working on his second studio album entitled Elom. He has so far released the singles "No Size", "Ayayaa" and "Crazy Love" featuring Nigerian recording artist Ice Prince.

Producing career EL has produced hit songs for many elite hip hop, hiplife and R&B performers, such as Sarkodie ("You Go Kill Me", "Dangerous"), D-Black ("Get On the Dancefloor"), Reggie Rockstone ("Rockstone's Office"), Asem ("Check Your Weight"), Geelex ("Bend Your Body") and many more.

In 2010 and 2011, EL heralded the Global Azonto Madness by producing most of the hit songs, including "You Go Kill Me", "Dangerous", and his own hit singles, "Obuu Mo" and "Kaalu".

Discography Studio albumsSomething Else (2012) Obuu Mo, One Ghana, Kaalu, Mame Wossop Elom (TBA) MixtapesProject Hip Hop (with C-Real) (2011) Songs for Girls-the Valentines Day Mixtape (2012) OthersAnother Rainy Day Empty Barrels Find A Way Getting it Fast Move On My Addiction Pick up Don Dada ft Ayigbe Edem

Awards and nominations 2010 African Movie Academy Awards:Best Original Soundtrack 'A sting in a tale' 2010 Ghana Movie Awards: Best Score Award, Checkmate And more 2011 Ghana Music Awards: Hip-hop Song of the Year award, "Get On the Dance Floor", Producer Nominations 2012 Ghana Music Awards: Best New Artist, Best Rapper, Best Collaboration ("You Go Kill Me" with Sarkodie) 2012 Channel O Music Video Awards: Best Newcomer ("Turn The Lights Down")

