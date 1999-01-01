Matthew Opoku Prempeh,born 23 May 1968 is the current Education Minister of Ghana.

As a Ghana parliamentarian, he represents Manhyia South in Kumasi, formerly representing Manhyia. He was first elected to parliament in 2008 and is a member of the New Patriotic Party.

In 2016, he was re-elected with 35,958 votes, or 87.17% of the votes cast in the district.

He was born on 23 may 1968. Prempeh studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, later continuing post-graduate studies at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Prior to parliament, he served as CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009 and as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003. He is also a medical doctor/ health work.

He identifies as a Christian and is a nephew of the former Ghanaian president, John Kufuor. He is divorced.

In May, 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Matthew Opoku Prempeh as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet. The names of the 19 ministers were submitted the Parliament of Ghana and announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye. As a Cabinet minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh is part of the inner circle of the president and is to aid in key decision making activities in the country.

