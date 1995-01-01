He was born on 13 September 1899 at Peki-Avetile,also called Abenase in the Peki Traditional Area of the Volta Region and as a male child born on a Wednesday was called Kwaku.His father was Stephen Amuyaa, a wood carver who was popularly called Papa Stefano.His mother was Sarah Akoram Ama.

Ephraim Kwaku Amu was baptised by the Rev. Rudolf Mallet on 22 October 1899.

Amu first went to school in May 1906 and at about age 12 he entered the Peki-Blengo E.P. Boarding Middle School, where he showed much interest and love for music and agriculture.According to him,he enjoyed the music played during church collections when the music teacher,Mr Karl Theodore Ntem, played soul-moving renditions on the organ.

Amu and his music teacher struck a mutual agreement whereby Amu requested to be taught the skills of organ playing and in return Mr Ntem asked him to work on his farm on Saturdays.

In 1915,Amu passed the standard 7 School Leaving Certificate examination and also passed the Abetifi Teachers Seminary's Examination. In 1916 he and two other colleagues had to walk 150 miles from Peki to Abetifi with their boxes on their heads to start teacher training education.

On their journey, they had to rest at several points, including Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Asubone and Obomen. Amu joined 25 other newcomers at the college.

While at the college, Amu realised that some of the students, including his classmates, owned steel bicycles so he set himself the task of building his own bicycle from wood, carving it from a wooden slab in the bush near the college.

Students who discovered his handiwork brought it into the open and named it Amu. It is on record that even the son of the Swiss principal, Stern, enjoyed many rides on the Amu wooden cycle. Amu also used his ingenuity and creativity to carve wooden balls for the school games, which replaced the imported balls being used at the time at the seminary.

Amu completed his four-year teacher-catechist training in 1919. Newly graduating teacher-catechist, he was one of the two preachers selected to mount the pulpit on behalf of their fellow mates, as was customary to preach and to express their appreciation to their tutors and townsfolk. The sermon also served as an assessment of the quality of the theological training that had been offered to the students. Amu chose the sermon text from Matthew 25:40 on this occasion.

His theme was “the Lord will thank you for all the good you have done for his little ones”. Amu used both Twi and Ewe in his short sermon.

By the time Amu completed his training, motor vehicles were more common so he could travel from Abetifi to Osino and travel by train to Koforidua, then take a motor vehicle to Frankadua. He made the remainder of the journey on foot from Frankadua to Peki, a distance of 18 miles.

From 1 January 1920, Amu took up an appointment as a teacher at Peki-Blengo E.P. Middle Boarding School, where he taught songs and was keen on making his pupils able to read music well. He went to Koforidua to buy a five-octave Henry Riley folding organ for the school.

He faced the problem of carrying the organ to Peki. After successfully reaching Frankadua by motor vehicle, he had to carry the organ on his head and walk the distance all night, arriving at Peki the following morning. Eager to master his skills in music, Amu took music lessons with Rev. Allotey-Pappoe, a Methodist Minister stationed at Peki-Avetile.

Amu composed several musical pieces, among them:

1."Fare thee well"

2."Maw? d? na Yesu"

3."Nkwagye Dwom"

4."Dwonto"

4."Yetu Osa"

5."Israel Hene"