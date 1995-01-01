Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, the presidential candidate of the United Ghana Movement (UGM) in 2000. He was born in Kumasi in March 1953. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Fuel and Combustion Engineering and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Solar Energy Engineering, both from the University of Leeds, UK. The UGM presidential candidate also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Middlesex, Hendron, UK and is a Fellow of the Institute of Petroleum, UK. Dr. Wereko-Brobby has been a practising Consulting Engineer for almost 20 years and is a Research Fellow in Management Science at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London.

He also worked as the Energy and Environmental Planning Programme Chief at the Commonwealth Science Council, Commonwealth Secretariat, London. In 1988, Dr Wereko-Brobby was appointed the Energy Policy Adviser to the PNDC and Executive Director of the National Energy Board. In 1995, he was appointed the Consulting Energy Economist to the African Development Bank's African Energy Programme. Dr Wereko-Brobby has authored two university-level textbooks on energy and development, as well as numerous technical papers and reports on energy and environment.

He became the first African to be elected to the leadership of the National Union of Students (NUS), UK, President of Leeds University Union in 1978-1979. His political carrier started with the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1993. He established the Independent Media Corporation of Ghana which set up the Radio Eye in 1994 and played an inspiring role in the Alliance For Change (AFC), a political pressure group that organised demonstrations against the introduction of VAT in 1995. Dr Wereko-Brobby formed the UGM in 1996 after resigning from the NPP. He is married to Joyce Rosalind Wereko-Brobby, an Evangelist, born March 27, 1946.