Born in real life as Prince Kwateng Otchere in Kumasi (Krofrom), the U.K based artiste and an old student of Kings International Junior Secondary School is set to go one rung higher with his head banging album which also has U.K music producers touching it with their golden fingers. Is it the â€˜jamaâ€™ feeling you want, reggae ton, hiplife, hip-hop or crunk music? Name it and Don King Soso has it all in his music bag.

He is a lyricist who paints pictures with words and complex phrases. No wonder many describe him as a dude who is sleek and whose wordplay is seasoned. Itâ€™s all set and the release date for the album will be announced soon.

