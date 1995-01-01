Dominic Akuritinga Ayine is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Ayine was born on 6 January 1966 in Zuarungu, Upper east region of Ghana.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree in law from the University Of Ghana and a GSL in the year 1995, he went further to pursue his LLM in International Economic Law at the University of Michigan Law School, 1998.

He then went to Stanford University Law School, in California, US for a JSD (Trade and Democracy) in 2006.

Employment

Lawyer

Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon-Accra

Deputy Minister for Justice

