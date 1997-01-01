Diana Hopeson, formerly known as Diana Akiwumi, was born in Accra to Francis Arhin and Hannah Amoo.She attended the Winneba Secondary School and the University of Ghana, where he studied Theatre Arts.She is a Minstrel in Miracle Life Gospel Center and currently the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

She is also a coordinator for Gospel Musicians in Ghana and the Proprietor of DD Business links. She is a song writer/composer and the lead singer of her band. In 1993, Diana won the best gospel music award from ECRAG. She also received a fax message from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association commending her music as one of the best from Africa and a possible feature in their network was proposed. Other awards are Best Personality and Best Female Artiste 1997 and 1998 respectively by the King David's Awards in Ghana.

Diana has recorded about 6 Albums including the hit album, Onyame Asem Su. Her albums have produced worship songs, which flows into authentic traditional and highlife rhythms and medleys as well as modern combination of Reggae and other rhythms.

