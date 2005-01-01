Derrick Oduro born 23 February 1958,is a Ghanaian Politician and a retired military personnel with the Army of Ghana and has a rank of Major.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Defense in Ghana. He is also a member of parliament for Nronza North Constituency. Hon. Oduro began his career as a bursar at Akosas Business College from 1977 to 1979. After which he was drafted into the military from 1979 to 2005.

He retired from the military and became a presiding member of the Nkoranza District Assembly from 2005 to 2007.In 2007,under the ticket of the New Patriotic Party,Hon. Derrick Oduro defeated his opponents from other political parties to represent the Nkoranza North Constituency. And has represented his constituency to date.

He obtained the following certificates; a Master of Arts from Kofi Annan peacekeeping Institute and GIMPA ,a GSGL in Governance and Peace Keeping, a Diploma from the Institute of Accountant Training, a certificate from the Cranfield University, U.K, Passed, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and Tech Training School; Forces Pay Corps, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

www.ghanaweb.com