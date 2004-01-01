David Tetteh Assumeng (NDC) (Shai-Osudoku) He hails from Osudoku in the Greater Accra Region. He holds Diploma (UG),which he obtained in 2004, an EMGL from GIMPA, which he received in 2008.He worked at National Youth Council as Ada District West Youth Co-coordinator before he entered Parliament.Born on September 10, 1961 and is married with a child.

He is a Christian (Presbyterian). A member of the majority in parliament and obtained 14,725 votes out of the 22,446 valid votes cast = 65.6% in the last elections.

