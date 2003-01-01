This trio of songbirds comprise of two sisters and a friend. It is made up of Cynthia Appiadu , Edna Sarpong, and Monica Owusu Ansah . Cynthia, the youngest, writes and composes most of the songs of the group and she is the lead singer as well.They started as part of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries choir, then in 1987. Later, the General Overseer of the Church, Bishop Akwasi Asare Bediako, saw their potential and encouraged them to form a group. They proceeded to minister through song at various church crusades and convention.

Their debut album, Anwanwa do, was released in 1990 and they have since been one of the strongest forces to reckon with in the gospel industry. They have won numerous awards consistently through a number of albums and hit songs. In 2003, they released Aseda recounting their trails, tribulations and their miraculous deliverance from death.

Some of their hits include Mebo wo din daa, Edin no, Asomdwoe hene, Tumi wo mu, Fata ayeyie, Ewurade, Yesu, woye m'ade nyinaa, Aseda ben, Yeyi waye, Okasa preko, Fa wasem to Awurade anim, Momma yenben Awurade, Odomfo, Onakwafo Nyame, Beberee, Ahinta Bea, Wo Ntaban.

www.ghanaweb.com