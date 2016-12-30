Mr. Daniel Yao Domelevo was appointed and sworn in as the new Auditor-General of Ghana on 30 December, 2016.

He is a professional accountant and has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana since 1992. He also hold an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Ghana Business School.

He has nearly 20 years public sector experience working at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and Ghana Film Industry Corporation (now TV3). He has worked with the World Bank as a Senior Financial Management Specialist in Harare, Zimbabwe and later gained additional responsibilities for the PFM systems in Malawi in 2014.

www.ghanaweb.com