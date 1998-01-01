Dada Kwakye Duah aka Dada KD is a contemporary highlife musician known for his love songs. He got inclined into music when he was seven years old. By the time he attained 15 years, he had already started as a musical instrumentalist and played in church.

His interest in music made him join other colleagues of his during Christmas season to visit various homes playing their musical instruments and singing. Friends and colleagues encouraged him to go into singing because he was able to sing people's songs perfectly.

After his secondary school education he decided to join a band, but all his effort failed, because he was considered too young. Young Dada K.D. however did not give up until he later met one Michael Osei Agyemang, who helped him to record his first album 'Honey Love/ at GEE MAN's studio. After releasing his second and third albums, 'Adi Nye Wop' and 'Eden na megyee', Dada K.D. traveled abroad in 1998 when he realized the music industry in the country was not that rewarding.

He has since released nine albums, including the hit album, 'Somgye'. Other albums to his credit include 'Ebeboawo', 'Obiara Se Eye', 'Ode twe boom / NY goes boom boom' and 'Mewura / Odom u anigyebi.' His music is influenced greatly by Nana Adumako Nyamekye and Michael Bolton. He has played with bands like Relatives in Germany, Kojo Antwi's Band, Tropical Vibes and Amakye Dede's Band.

He was adjudged Best Male Vocal Artist (Ghana Music Awards) in Britain in 2004 by Ghanaians Resident in Britain. Dada K.D. is currently based in Germany but comes home more often to promote his music.

He has two children a boy and girl with Cecilia Yaa Sarfoa, a Ghanaian woman also based in Germany. He likes playing draught, jkenjoys drinking, clubbing and listening to music. Fufu with smoked fish light soup is his favourite food.

www.ghanaweb.com