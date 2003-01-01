DAASEBRE Dr Oti Boateng, Omanhene of New Juaben in the Eastern Region is also a member of the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations (Commissioner of the UN as from January 1, 2003 for a four-year term).

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics from the University of Ghana, Master of Science (MSc) degree in Statistics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Statistics from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

He was installed in 1992 under the stool name Daasebre Dr Oti Boateng, a member of the Yiadom-Hwedie royal family of Juaben, Ashanti, and New Juaben as well as son of the late queenmother of Juaben and blood brother of his predecessor, Nana Kwaku Boateng II, their grandmothers, Akosua Kyem and Ama Bonsu, being the daughters of Nana Akua Boatemaa of Juaben.

He had a distinguished service as Government Statistician and head of the Statistical Service for a record period of 17 and half years from 1982.

Daasebre Oti Boateng also worked for 14 years with the University of Ghana where he was promoted to the position of Senior Research Fellow and Director of Studies at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER).

He was elected chairman of the United Nations Statistical Commission in 1987 and also elected chairman of the 15th International Conference of Labour Statisticians in Geneva in 1993.

For 16 years, Daasebre Oti Boateng was chairman of the sub-technical committee of the Tripartite Committee of Ghana which deals with technical issues connected with wages and compensation systems.

