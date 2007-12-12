Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh (born December 12, 2007) known by the stage name DJ Switch, is a young Ghanaian female disk jockey. She is a multi talented entertainer who can also sing, rap and dance. She is the second child and the only girl among five siblings.

She lives in Dadieso in the Western Region of Ghana and attends Talented Royals International School at Weija in Accra. Her career took off when she was seven years of age. She says she is adept at switching people's moods from sad to happy, hence the name DJ Switch.

In June 2018, Erica became the youngest person to win Ghana's annual DJ award. In 2019 Roc Nation, Jay-Z's entertainment company, acknowledged her skills and featured her on their social media for Black History Month. Her dream is to be a gynecologist, so she can enhance the process of childbirth for women in her community.

In September 2018, she opened the Bill and Melinda Gates' Foundation's annual Goalkeepers event in New York City, as the warm up act to French President Emmanuel Macron.In May 2019, she was in New York to perform at the NGO ''Room to Read''s gala with Wyclef Jean also on the bill.

In June 2019, she performed at the World Bank Africa Society Symposium at the World Bank office in Washington. She performed at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in February 2019.

After DJ Switch won the TV3 Talent Kidz 2018, she was interviewed by many media houses and she kept repeating she would like to use some of the monies she gets from playing at events and her DJ Switch Foundation to support the less privileged in society.

In October 2019, she made some donations of 50 desks, 4 sets of tables and chairs to the students and teachers of A.M.E Zion Junior High School at Brafoyaw in Cape Coast, Ghana. The donations were received by the DCE Hon. Aba Hagan of Abora Asebu Kwanman Kese on behalf of the school.

Awards

1.Winner of Talented Kids in 2017.

2.Winner of Best Discovery DJ of the year 2018 Ghana DJ Awards.

3.Winner, DJ of the Year at the 2019 Ghana DJ Awards.

3.Winner, Best Female DJ of the year 2019 Ghana DJ Awards.

www.wikipedia.com