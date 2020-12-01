C-zar is a unique hiplife artist who takes the use of metaphors and rhymes very seriously. His songs rely heavily on these elements and Ghanaians have accepted his style quite well. The native of Nnaso in the Ashanti Region was born in Kumasi in 1972 to Mr. Paul Owusu and Philomena Serwah.He had his primary education at the St. Paulâ€™s Preparatory School in Kumasi and later entered TI Alhamadiyah Secondary School for his O' Level in 1993. He gained admission to Accra Academy Secondary school for his A'level in 1995.

He left for the USA after school and returned in 1998. According to him, before he left Ghana, he participated in rap competitions with the likes of Lord Kenya, Okyeame Kwame and Okyeame Quophi. Upon his return from the US, he found them making it in the music industry and this inspired him to join the bandwagon.

His 2007 album, 'Araba Lawson' had 8 tracks on cassette and 15 on CD. The tilte track which featured Ofori Amponsah became an instant hit, earning him several Ghana Music Award nominations. He currently has a new album, 'Odo Tantan' and a VCD video compilation and his lead single, 'Mercy Lokko' is already enjoy massive airplay. He is married to Anita Mantey, a graphic designer and they have a daughter. In his spare time, he loves to watch movies and to swim.

Some of his hit songs are 'Araba Lawson', 'Befi M'ano', 'Sokosuo','Hip Anago', 'Mercy Lokko', 'Felicity', 'Odo Tantan'