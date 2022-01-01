Ghana Famous People

Counselor Lutterodtt born Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodtt is a controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor.

He was born in Accra Ghana and attended the University of Ghana Staff Village School at Legon, then went on to the City of Ghana Academy. He then proceeded to the Accra Technical University to study Electrical Engineering and then trained as a Biomedical Clinical Technician at the Southern Medical University in China.

Lutterodtt has been criticized for his comments about marriage and relationships. However, he describes those critiques as coming across because of poor media reportage.

He was married to Grace Love and they had two children. He is currently married to Abigail Naa Yemoley.

