Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, is a controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor who has spoken about various issues in the country and has received backlash for some of his comments A Ga man from Osu, he began his educational journey at the University of Ghana Staff Village School at Legon, then went on to the City of Ghana Academy.

He received his tertiary education in Accra Polytechnic where he studied Electrical Engineering and later attended Southern Medical University in China where he trained as a Biomedical Clinical Technician.

Marriedto Grace Love and they have two children.

Lutterodt is a radio and TV relationship counselor and a Reverend Minister. He is known for his controversial thoughts and as a straightforward relationship communicator. In 2017, he controversially cited the Ashanti people as the people who masturbate the most among the ethnic groups in Ghana. He also stated that "Ashantis are the laziest people in bed" and added that they are most likely to engage in sexual activities if they are financially rewarded.He rained curses on journalists in Ghana who misquote his comments.

In 2018, he was replied by another controversial public figure Afia Schwarzenegger on his comments made by the late Ebony Reigns dressing before she died.

Lutterodt has been criticized on his comments about marriage and relationship. However,he describes those critiques as coming across because of poor media reportage. Some of his quotes which have received many criticisms include "When a National Service Person proposes to marry a woman, that lady should report him to the nearest police station.", "Dating is not a relationship", "If you are a woman and you date one man for more than two weeks then there is something wrong with you", "Never allow a poor man to marry you. A poor man's marriage will kill you early. And when you die you will go to hell"

