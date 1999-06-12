The Convention People's Party (CPP) is a socialist political party in Ghana based on the ideas of the first President of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah.[1] The CPP was formed in June 1949 after Nkrumah broke away from the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

Nkrumah was the then appointed Secretaty General of the UGCC when he was arrested by the leadear of the UGCC and imprisoned for an aledged thought, plans and power against Kwame Nkrumah's leadership. Kwame Nkrumah then formed the Convention People's Party with support of some UGCC members and had a purpose for self governance.

Upon Kwame Nkrumah's leadership with the CPP, he orgranized a non violent protest and strike for support of the purpose for self-governance which took him to imprisonment for a second time, but he was released after winning a massive vote by the CPP following the colonies election general election whilst he was in prison.

The CPP followers supported Nkrumah's ideas and voted for him massive for power of self-governance. The articles discussed about the origins of Ghana political parties, the 1948 riot and the birth of the Convention Peopl Party among others. Issues that led to the formation of the CPP, struggles with the colonial powers led by Kwame Nkrumah and finally the attainment of Ghana's independence were part of the key concerns for this write up.

The Convention People's Party is descended from a line of political movements formed in the early half of the 20th century to spearhead the anti-colonial struggle in the Gold Coast. The movement that preceded it was the United Gold Coast Convention (U.G.C.C.) formed in August 1947 and led predominantly by members of the professional and business classes.

To expand its support base and step up the struggle for independence, the leadership of the U.G.C.C. decided to appoint a permanent general secretary to lead its expansion and step up the pace of change. Ebenezer Ako Adjei, then a young lawyer, was offered the paid secretaryship of the U.G.C.C. but he declined the position and instead proposed Kwame Nkrumah a political activist then in London, for the position.

Ako Adjei had known Nkrumah as a fellow at Lincoln University in the United States and at the London School of Economics. He was also the past President of the West African Students Union (WASU) in London which first hosted Nkrumah when he arrived in Britain from the United States.

The leadership of the U.G.G.G accepted Ako Adjei's suggestion and agreed to invite Kwame Nkrumah who already had a wide reputation as an experienced political organizer with a gift for leadership. Together with George Padmore and others he had organised in 1945 the Fifth Pan-African Congress in Manchester, England.

Nkrumah personally drew up the dynamic Declaration to the Colonial Peoples of the World, approved and adopted by the Congress. He was an eminently suitable person to galvanize the mass of the Gold Coast people and the youth to play an active part in the national liberation movement.

Initially Nkrumah was hesitant about accepting the position, being aware that both the composition and objectives of the U.G.C.C. fell far short of the radical, political program he envisaged for the Gold Coast and for Africa. But after discussion with his colleagues he decided to accept, knowing that it might not be long before he would find it impossible to continue working within the U.G.C.C.

On 14 November 1947, Kwame Nkrumah set sail from Liverpool aboard the SS Accra accompanied by Kojo Botsio, another friend from London who was also member of WASU and with that, the beginning of a new chapter in the modern political history of Ghana begun.

Kwame Nkrumah was officially introduced to the U.G.C.C.’s Working Committee as their Secretary on 28 December 1947 and soon got to work seeking to expand the support base of the U.G.C.C by mobilizing the youth through local youth societies in the Colony (e.g., Apowa Literary and Social Club) and the Ashanti Confederacy (e.g., Asante Youth Association- A.Y.A), whose members were farmers, petty-traders, drivers, artisans, school, teachers, clerks and letter-writers, many of whom were the growing number of elementary-school-leavers.

In the beginning, the U.G.C.C had only a handful of branches in the larger coastal towns and Kibi; it had no official presence in Ashanti and there had been no attempt to enlist support for the organisation in the Northern territories. Nkrumah set about to change this, travelling extensively and organizing mass meetings and within six months hundreds of branches of the U.G.C.C. had been established throughout the country.

At the time of Nkrumah’s arrival in the Gold Coast in late 1947, there was growing discontent among ordinary people with the economy due to shortages of consumer goods and rising prices. Farmers were dissatisfied with the policy of cutting-out cocoa trees ravaged by the swollen-shoot disease with no compensation.

Ex-servicemen who had fought in World War II for ‘King and country’ had only been awarded a meagre gratuity and were experiencing the same hardships as the general populace.

Neither the chiefs nor the political class championed the growing disaffection in the country and it fell to Nii Kwabena Bonnne II, Osu Alata Mantse, to lead the agitation against growing economic hardship and especially the rising prices of consumer goods.

Just over a month after Nkrumah's arrival in the Gold Coast the growing discontent found expression in a boycott of mostly foreign-owned trading firms organized by Nii Kwabena Bonnne on 26 January 1948.

The boycott continued for a month while its leaders negotiated price reductions with the government and the trading firms -Association of West African Merchants (AWAM). There was unrest also among the ex-servicemen and both Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Joseph Boakye Danquah addressed them at a rally in Accra on 20 February 1948. A petition expressing their grievances was drawn up to be presented to the Governor.

Nii Kwabena Bonne's boycott agreed new reduced prices that were to come into effect on 28 February 1948 and the boycott of the foreign trading firms was called off. As fate, would have it, however, on that same day, 28 February, the ex-servicemen set off to march to Christiansborg Castle to present their petition.

Their way was blocked by armed police commanded by a British officer, Superintendent Colin Imray. When the marchers refused to halt, Imray gave the order to open fire. Three ex-servicemen – Sgt. Adjetey, Private Odartey Lamptey and Corporal Attipoe – were killed and many others were injured. News of the shooting sparked off days of rioting in Accra by already angry crowds incensed at the high price of food, which they blamed on the greed of foreign merchants. Shops and offices owned by foreigners were attacked and looted. Violence spread to other towns.

Faced with widespread disorder, the Governor, Sir Gerald Creasy, declared a state of emergency. Troops were called out while police arrested so-called trouble makers. The Executive Committee of the U.G.C.C. sent telegrams to A. Creech Jones, British Secretary of State for the Colonies, asking for a Special Commissioner to be sent to the Gold Coast with power to call a Constituent Assembly.

Leaders of the U.G.C.C. — J. B. Danquah, Ofori Atta, Akufo Addo, Ako Adjei, Obetsebi Lamptey and Kwame Nkrumah, subsequently known as The Big Six, were arrested and flown to the Northern Territories where they were detained for six weeks before being taken to Accra to appear at a Commission of Enquiry set up by the Governor under the chairmanship of Aiken Watson Q.C.

After interrogating the accused, the Watson commissioners concluded Nkrumah was mainly to blame for the disorders. In their words: ‘The U.G.C.C. did not really get down to business until the arrival of Mr. Nkrumah on 16 December 1947’.They correctly detected that Nkrumah's political objectives were far more progressive than those of his colleagues.

They recommended the drafting of a new constitution to replace the outdated Burns constitution. As a result, in December 1948, a constitutional committee was appointed by the Governor under the chairmanship of Mr. Justice Coussey.

The leadership of the U.G.C.C blamed Nkrumah for the riots and some, including Obestebi-Lamptey and William Ofori-Atta, ransacked his house looking for evidence that he was a communist. It was becoming clear that differences between Nkrumah and other leaders of the U.G.C.C. would soon make it impossible for them to continue to work together. Although the detentions increased the popularity of the U.G.C.C. leaders, it also led to infighting and finger-pointing among the U.G.CC leadership and created a split between the conservative intelligentsia of the U.G.C.C who favoured a gradualist approach to independence on one hand, and the radical "veranda Boys", on the other, who listened willingly to Nkrumah and were opposed to the convention.

The appointment and acceptance of some U.G.C.C. members including J. B. Danquah as members of the Justice Coussey's "Committee on Constitutional Reform" enabled Nkrumah to organize the local youth societies on which the U.G.C.C. was based while lawyers of the U.G.C.C, then on good terms with the Colonial administration were absorbed in the Coussey committee meetings.

In August 1948 the "Committee on Youth Organizations" was formed with K. A. Gbedemah as Chair and Kojo Botsio as Secretary. Dr. Danquah and his colleagues had become alarmed at the rapidly growing support of their members for Nkrumah and his dynamic leadership.[38] They disapproved of his founding of the Committee on Youth Organisation (CYO), regarding it as a pressure group advancing Nkrumah's determination to speed up the campaign for self-government.

The CYO adopted the slogan ‘Self-Government Now’, in contrast to the U.G.C.C. slogan ‘Self-Government in the shortest possible time’. They feared Nkrumah's policy might lead to further disorder and further arrests.

Nkrumah was called before the U.G.C.C. Working Committee and suspended from his post as general secretary following questioning about his persistent use of the word "Comrade" as a term of address and his continued connections with the West African National Secretariat in London.

The U.G.C.C. leadership was determined to remove Nkrumah as general secretary. After the publication of the first issue of The Accra Evening News founded and managed by Nkrumah and edited by K. A. Gbedemah in September 1948, U.G.C.C.’s main financier affectionately known as Paa Grant demanded Nkrumah’s removal from office.

At a meeting of the U.G.C.C executive in Saltpond, matters came to a head and Nkrumah’s private secretary was dismissed and Nkrumah himself demoted to the position of treasurer which he at first refused but later accepted in November 1948.

Nkrumah and his supporters became increasingly exasperated at what they saw as the timidity of the U.G.C.C. By mid-1949, with the mass of the people and the youth behind him, Nkrumah and his colleagues were in a strong position to split with the U.G.C.C. to form a new party.

The Birth of the C.P.P. After a three day meeting of the CYO in early June, 1949 in Tarkwa one faction led by K. A. Gbedemah and Kojo Bostio advocated for a clean break with the U.G.C.C while another, led by Kofi Baako’s faction demanded Nkrumah’s reinstatement as general secretary of the U.G.C.C to enable them to capture the Convention from within. The compromise reached was that a new party be formed but should retain the name "Convention".

On 11 June 1949 the Working Committee of the U.G.C.C. issued two resolutions declaring that membership of the CYO and the U.G.C.C were incompatible and gave notice that Nkrumah was to be "served with charges" for disregarding "the obligations of collective responsibility and party discipline" and by publishing in The Accra Evening News, views, opinions, and criticisms, "assailing the decisions and questioning the integrity of the Working Committee", he had undermined the convention, abused its leaders and stolen its ideas.

A day later, on 12 June 1949, before a crowd of some 60,000 people which had gathered on the Old Polo Ground, the C.P.P. was born and Kwame Nkrumah resigned as general secretary of the U.G.C.C. He declared that the CYO had decided to break away from the U.G.C.C. to become an entirely separate political party, the CPP.

Kojo Botsio sent a telegram to the U.G.C.C. Working Committee informing them about the formation of the C.P.P. under the chairmanship of Nkrumah with the aim of "Self-Government Now for Chiefs and People of the Gold Coast, a democratic government and a higher living standard for the people". The U.G.C.C. Working Committee responded with a statement on 15 June 1949 warning members that the convention had nothing to do with the newly formed C.P.P., and that Paa Grant expects loyalty from all U.G.C.C members and considers "formation [of a] new political party inimical to interests of [the] country".

Wiser heads in U.G.C.C. understood danger ahead and appealed for a resolution of the conflict. On 26 June 1949 arbitrators were appointed to examine the dispute between Nkrumah and the U.G.C.C. Working Committee and an emergency conference of the U.G.C.C., youth groups and the C.P.P. met in Saltpond. But it was too late: the CPP made a clean break with the U.G.CC. at the conference when there was no agreement on the condition that a new Working Committee be elected following Nkrumah's acceptance to disband the C.P.P. and resume general secretaryship of the U.G.C.C.

The foundation of the CPP marked a decisive turning point in the history of Ghana. For it led directly to the achievement of Ghana's independence on 6 March 1957.

CPP Colours, Motto, Symbol and Structure

The colours of the party were to be red, white and green, the tricolour flag in horizontal form with red at the top, white in the centre and green at the bottom.

Party motto: FORWARD EVER BACKWARD NEVER

Its symbol: A red cockerel heralding the dawn.

Party branches were to be established in every town and village, throughout the country. It was to be a mass based party each branch of which was to be administered by an elected Branch Executive committee. There was to be a National Secretariat under the direct supervision and control of the Central Committee of the party.[52]

Members of the first Central Committee were: 1.Kwame Nkrumah (Chairman) 2.Kojo Botsio (Secretary) 3.K. A. Gbedemah 4.N. A. Welbeck 5.Kwesi Plange 6.Kofi Baako 7.Krobo Edusei 8.Dzenkle Dzewu 9.Ashie Nikoi

Positive Action

The Evening News became the party's mouthpiece and its full frontal demands for self-government increased its popularity and demand rose dramatically. Its pithy mottoes were:

We have a right to live as men We prefer self-government with danger to servitude in tranquility We have the right to govern ourselves

The success of the Evening News encouraged Nkrumah to launch the Morning Telegraph in Sekondi in 1949 with Kwame Afriyie who later became party general secretary, as editor. This was followed by the Cape Coast Daily Mail edited by Kofi Baako.

The C.P.P. suspected the Colonial Government and the Gold Coast establishment wanted to use the Coussey ‘Committee on Constitutional Reform’ as a ruse to delay indefinitely progress towards independence. Anticipating that the Coussey constitutional proposals would be unacceptable, plans had been made for Positive Action which Nkrumah explained in a statement written in 1949 entitled What I mean by Positive Action.

He listed the weapons of Positive Action as:

Legitimate political agitation

Newspaper and educational campaigns

As a last resort, the constitutional application of strikes, boycotts, and non-cooperation based on the principle of absolute non-violence.

The final stage of Positive Action would only be employed if all other avenues to achieve self-government had been closed.

As expected, the Coussey Committee's constitutional proposals provided for very limited African participation in government and Nkrumah described it as ‘fraudulent and bogus’. The colonial government even sought to limit the proposals further by objecting to the committee's proposal that the Executive Council (i.e. the cabinet) be answerable to the majority African Legislative Council.

In a memorandum anticipating the recommendations of the committee, the colonial office argued that "collective responsibility of ministers to the legislature instead of to the Governor was only compatible with the final stage of internal self-government". Despite the existence of the U.G.C.C and C.P.P., the colonial government argued there were no organized political parties in the Gold Coast and as such it would be "wrong for H.M.G. to grant to the Gold Coast a degree of self-government greater than accorded Jamaica where parties exist[ed] and where political life was more mature"

The proposals of the Coussey Committee were published in October 1949 but it was clear from the outset that they were at variance with the C.P.P.’s campaigning objective of ‘self-government NOW’. Worse still, it confirmed the C.P.P's suspicion that the colonial government wanted to delay the transition to self-rule.

The C.P.P. and the Trades Union Congress organized a mass gathering of some fifty organizations drawn from various trade unions, farmers’ cooperatives and organizations and other educational, cultural, youth, social and women groups in what became known as the "Ghana Representative Assembly". The U.G.C.C and the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society were invited but they turned it down.

The assembly passed the following resolution:

"That the people of the Gold Coast be granted immediate self-government by the British Government, that is full Dominion status within the British Commonwealth of Nations based on the statute of Westminster. That the assembly respectfully demands the immediate grant and sanction of full self-government for the chiefs and people of the Gold Coast."

Copies of the resolution were passed to the governing classes including the Governor, the Colonial Secretary, the Legislative Council and the three Territorial Councils of chiefs but they ignored it.

In the meantime, there was disquiet among the trade unions who demanded the reinstatement of meteorological service workers sacked for going on strike on 5 October 1949 and threatened to call a general strike if their call was not heeded. The C.P.P. leadership travelled across the county mobilizing support for Positive Action and issued an ultimatum to the government to reinstate the meteorological workers by 7 January 1950.

On 15 December, the Executive Committee of the C.P.P. informed the Governor, Sir Charles Arden-Clarke, that unless the legitimate aspirations of the people as embodied in the proposed amendments to the Coussey Committee's report were accepted, the CPP would declare Positive Action. The Governor was given two weeks in which to accede to the C.P.P.’s request for the calling of a Constituent Assembly.

Nkrumah met the Colonial Secretary and on the basis of the assurance given that the C.P.P’s. view would be considered by committees on constitutional reform, he agreed to recommend a review of the Positive Action policy to the party’s Executive Committee. Dr. J.B. Danquah seized upon this temporary hiatus in the Positive Action campaign and accused Kwame Nkrumah of "letting the country down by his volte face in calling off positive action in return for empty promises from the Government".

Needless to say, after several meetings with colonial authorities it became clear that no progress was being made on the central demand for a constituent assembly or the reinstatement of the meteorological workers. On 8 January 1950, in front of a large C.P.P. crowd at a public meeting in Accra, Nkrumah declared positive action.

He called for a general strike to include all except those engaged in maintaining essential services such as hospitals and water supplies. Shops and offices closed. Roads and rail services came to a standstill. He travelled to Sekondi, Cape Coast and Takoradi to declare Positive Action there too.

The colonial government responded on 10 January by declaring a state of emergency, banned processions, imposed curfews, and ordered the disconnection of public services in certain areas. The offices of C.P.P. newspapers were raided and closed.

The C.P.P. and T.U.C. leaders, including Bankole Awoonor Renner, Tommy Hutton Mills, Pobee Binney and Kojo Botsio and Anthony Woode were rounded up and arrested. Two C.P.P. newspapers – The Accra Evening News and the Cape Coast Daily Mail- were banned and their editors J. Markham and Kofi Baako arrested.

On 19 January, at a meeting of the Legislative Council, the government passed three bills – the Sedition Bill, a newspaper registration bill and a Bill to allow the Governor-in-council to impose curfew in any part of the country without having to resort to emerging legislation.

On 21 January, Kwame Nkrumah was arrested and tried for inciting an illegal strike and for sedition for an article in the Cape Coast Daily Mail. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment. Several thousand workers were dismissed from their jobs and many others lost their pension rights.

Things would never be the same again. The C.P.P. had shown that an unarmed people could demonstrate the effectiveness of unified effort in the form of Positive Action. Never again would they accept that it was hopeless to challenge a seemingly mighty power structure. The political revolution in the Gold Coast had begun in earnest.

The imprisonment of the C.P.P. leadership created a political vacuum which the then Governor said he was "anxious to fill without delay" by rallying "moderate opinion in support of the plan for the constitutional advance set out in the Coussey report and His Majesty’s Government statement, with a view to encouraging the emergence of a strong moderate party sufficiently cohesive and vocal to deal with such dissident elements as retain any substantial popular following" (emphasis added).

In the meantime, K.A Gbedemah who had been released from an earlier arrest in October 1949, kept the central organization of the party running and was in constant touch with Nkrumah who was held in James Fort prison from where messages were smuggled out on toilet paper to party headquarters.

Nkrumah was helped by a friendly warder who managed to smuggle messages to party headquarters, where the work of the CPP was continuing.

A concise CPP election manifesto, written on sheets of toilet paper, was delivered to CPP/HQ in this way. CPP manifestos were always short, simple and direct leaving the electorate in no doubt about what a CPP victory would mean. They expressed just what the majority of the people wanted. As 1951 election result showed, the CPP correctly gauged the pulse of the nation.

In the 1950 municipal elections held in the major cities – Accra (April), Cape Coast (June) and Kumasi (November), – the C.P.P swept the board with stunning, if unexpected victories. In the Kumasi municipal election, the C.P.P. won ALL contested seats and opposition attempts to attribute this stunning victory to C.P.P. intimidation was swiftly discredited by two European journalists who observed and reported on the elections. In a dispatch by the Governor to the Colonial Office on 2 November he wrote:

"I am informed that the reason for the sweeping success of C.P.P. in obtaining all contested seats was due to real organizing capacity and that the debacle of the opposition was due to apathy and not to intimidation"

The colonial government began to revise its view of the C.P.P. describing it as "clearly more politically skillful than any mere hooligan element could have been".

As plans for the elections to the legislative assembly gathered pace, the C.P.P. took what Governor Arden Clarke was later to describe as a "decisive stroke" to put up Kwame Nkrumah, who was still serving his term of imprisonment in James Fort, as the candidate for Accra Central –now part of today's Odododiodoo constituency. Once again the C.P.P. achieved a stunning victory in the February 1951 Gold Coast legislative election. In 1951 the manifesto could be summed up in three words: Self-Government NOW.

The party won the directly elected urban seats with ten times as many votes as those of the combined opposition with Nkrumah polling a massive 22,780 out of the available 23,122 votes in his Accra Central constituency.

In the thirty-three rural seats elected indirectly through electoral colleges, the C.P.P. secured a stunning 29 seats to U.G.C.C's three. In the two-member constituency of the Akim Abuakwa Dr. J.B. Danquah and William Ofori Atta got through by the barest of squeaks – with majorities of 10 and 4 electoral college votes respectively – in their ancestral homeland. Dr. K. A. Busia on the other hand, lost his seat and owed his seat in the Legislative Assembly as representative for the Ashanti Confederacy Council.

Soon after the elections, the C.P.P. wrote to the Governor seeking a deputation to discuss the immediate release of Kwame Nkrumah from prison. So that he did not appear to have been forced, the Governor delayed the decision until after the Territorial Council elections that weekend and then made arrangements for Nkrumah's release for 1 p.m. on the following Monday claiming it was "an act of grace".

At Age 39, Kwame Nkrumah became the Leader of Government Business of the first All-African Government whose other ministers included, Archie Casely-Hayford, K.A. Gbedemah, Kojo Botsio, Dr. A. Ansah Koi, Dr. E.O. Asafu-Adjaye, and Mr. J.A. Briamah.

In February 1952, Nkrumah won a significant concession after he successfully persuaded the colonial administration to amend the 1951 constitution to change his title from Leader of Government Business to Prime Minister and the Executive Council recast as the Cabinet. From now on, the Prime Minister would rank second to Governor in Cabinet and will preside over the affairs of state in his absence and the first African government would begin to look just like one.

The new government got down to work with the approval and implementation of the five-year and accelerated development plan (see next section). The government set up a social welfare department with community developments teams in rural areas undertaking a myriad of local projects ranging from the provision of local schools, to water and public lavatories in towns and villages across country.

A share of the proceeds from higher cocoa prices on the international market was passed on to the farmers with the Cocoa Marketing Board paying "an unprecedented price of 80s, a load of the main crops 1951-52". The resumption of the policy of cutting-out swollen-shoot infected trees was also accompanied by increased compensation to farmers affected.

In its first year of operation, the Cocoa Purchasing Company set up by the government paid loans of over £1 million to farmers to alleviate decades of farmer indebtedness and although the colonial administration had acknowledged posed a danger to the industry, they had failed to deal with it. While cocoa prices in the international markets were high, the industry, ravaged by the swollen shoot disease, was in decline. The Watson Commission had predicted a possible total disappearance "in 20 years" if this was not tackled head-on.

The government kicked-off a number projects including the Volta River hydro-electric project and a new harbour at Tema with a connecting railway line to Accra. There were also extensions to Takoradi harbour and improvements to Accra harbour.

The first five-year development plan of £120 million sterling was approved by the Legislative Assembly on 15 August 1951 and replaced the 10-year Development Plan of £11.5 million sterling drawn up in 1948. By comparison, the 10-year development plan of Guggisberg period between the two world wars (1919 – 1938), had an expenditure of £16.5 million.

p>The plan concentrated on education (under the Accelerated Plan for Education) communications, public works and general services to prepare the way for Ghana's industrialization drive. The C.P.P. government introduced free and compulsory primary and middle school education which was aimed at the total literacy of the country by 1970.

Average capital expenditure per year for the First Development Plan was

£15.5 million; 11.2% spent on Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, and Industry and mining and 88.8% spent on Social Services (Education, Health and sanitation, Housing, Public Administration, Police and Prisons and other Social Services) and Infrastructure (Roads, Railways and Inland waterways, Ports and harbours, Shipping, Posts and Telecommunications, Electricity and Water and Sewerage).

By the end of 1955, C.P. P. government had achieved the following:

Education

Primary schools enrollment doubled; Middle schools enrollment increased by 50%.

Nine (9) new Teacher Training Colleges; 18 new secondary schools with the number of students attending increased almost 3-fold;Technical training enrolments increased from 180 to 1,400

Four secondary schools added to Achimota School, the only secondary school offering the Higher School Certificate (A-level): Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, St. Augustine's College and Prempeh College

Kumasi College of Technology established and also offered the Higher School Certificate

Kumasi (1954) and Sekondi (1955) Regional Libraries

The Ghana Library service

Agriculture and Infrastructure

18 Agricultural stations;11 cocoa stations; 4 Agricultural Training Centers; soil surveys over hundreds of square miles

940 wells and 62 bore holes sunk; 7 new pipe-borne water supplies with additional 4 under construction

38 miles of new railways; 15 miles re-directed railways with 50 miles under construction; 828 miles of major roads built or reconstructed; 730 miles resurfaced with bitumen; 2 major bridges completed and 60 smaller bridges built; 4 major bridges including Adomi bridge under construction

Takoradi harbour expanded, and Tema harbour under construction

Okomfo Anokye hospital construction started; extensions to 15 existing hospitals and 2 health centres near completion

270 miles of overhead telephone trunk routes; 140 miles of underground cable; 4,800 new telephones installed (3–fold increase in capacity); 13 new post office buildings completed and the size of the General Post Office doubled

Construction of Ambassador Hotel started; 15,000 room units of housing for 40,000 people completed

60% increase in electricity output 51,000 KW from 32,000 KW

These developments so increased the living standards of ordinary citizens that at independence, Ghana's GDP per capita was £50 compared to about £300 for the UK, and was higher compared to India, Pakistan and Ceylon.[91]

In June 1952, the new Secretary of State for the Colonies Mr. Oliver Lyttleton visited the Gold Coast and agreed to a process of consultation with chiefs and the people to proposal for constitutional changes. On the basis of proposals received from chiefs and a broad spectrum of groups and numerous consultations with the territorial council, the trade union congress and opposition parties, the government published a white paper on constitutional change on 19 June 1953 which were accepted as the basis for the transition to independence in December 1956.

On the basis of these proposals, the C.P.P. government introduced a bill in the Legislative Assembly on 10 July 1953, famously dubbed by The Evening News as the ‘Motion of Destiny’. This called upon Britain to make arrangement for independence. It required all members of the Assembly to be elected directly by secret ballot, and Cabinet members of the Assembly and directly responsible to it. Britain was asked for a clear commitment to independence by naming a date. Britain conceded the demand for independence but insisted on another election first.

The first directly held elections in the country's history took place on 19 June 1954 and the C.P.P. won 72 out of 104 seats, the G.C.P. (the last rump of the U.G.C.C.) were routed winning only 1 seat and so it was left to the Northern People's Party (N.P.P.) with 12 seats to form the official opposition. Dr. J.B. Danquah, and Mr. William Ofori-Atta both lost their seats and Dr. K.A Busia, won his seat by a mere 11 votes.

However, the euphoria surrounding this massive victory was soon to turn sour with a sudden turn in events that ushered the country through a period of instability and violence, the like of which had never been seen before or since.

In March 1954, and before the June elections the government took a decision to fix the price of cocoa at £3.12 shillings in response to the Seers and Ross "Report on Finance and Physical Problems of Development in the Gold Coast" to contain looming inflation. Contrary to inaccurate historical accounts, the C.P.P. did not promise in its manifesto to raise farm gate prices in its 1954 election and in August 1954, Mr. K.A. Gbedemah as finance minister introduced the Cocoa Duty and Development funds bill in parliament based on the cabinet's decision in the March.

In his presentation to parliament, Gbedemah argued that he was seeking to deal with the ‘fragility’ of the Gold Coast economy highlighted by the Seers and Ross report stemming from an over-reliance on one commodity for nearly 60 percent of export revenues. While cocoa prices were enjoying a boon on the world market in 1954, there was recognition by those who took a long-term view that this was unsustainable (as it turned out prices fell £500 per ton in 1954 to £200 in 1956) and in any case, the farmers needed to be shielded from such fluctuations through a guaranteed farm gate price.

As part of the diversification strategy to reduce the risk of over-dependence, any windfall would be used to expand other sectors of the economy. Naturally the farmers, who wanted a share of higher world prices for their produce were unhappy about this and demanded a repeal of the bill. However, what started out as the natural response of an aggrieved sector of the country over policy was hijacked by disgruntled political activists and leaders with a melange of grievances including those unhappy with Justice Van Lare's report on the allocation of seats for the Legislative Assembly in the 1954 elections.

Some, including B.F Kusi – who later stood as the parliamentary candidate and become a formidable member of parliament for opposition before and after independence, – challenged the basis of the electoral seat allocation by population. He famously proclaimed: "Ashanti is a nation … Population does not make a country"?

There was also dissatisfaction with the Cocoa Purchasing Company which was accused of using funds to help the C.P.P. during the 1954 elections and disquiet among members of the C.P.P. who failed in the bids to become candidates in the 1954 election and were asked to stand down as independents or face expulsion from the party.

This toxic combination of disgruntled rumps hijacked genuine farmers’ grievances over the proposed fixed farm gate prices for cocoa and used it as an excuse to step up opposition to the elected government and in the process, fomented violence and mayhem that claimed the lives of many men, women and children needlessly.

The National Liberation Movement (N.L.M.) launched in September 1954 under the leadership for the chief linguist of Ashantehene, Baffour Osei Akoto emerged from this disgruntled group, and the rump of the routed political opposition threw in their lot with them. The Asanteman Council and Asantehene lent their support and the N.L.M. became a rallying nationalist organisation that was not only a critic of the democratically elected government but the leading advocate for Ashanti nationalism.

The N.L.M. raided C.P.P. offices in Ashanti and fomented violence indiscriminately and for the first time a group of nationalists in Ashanti decided to break with the consensus on the transitional plans for independence by declaring openly ‘yeate ye ho’.

In March 1955, R.J. Vile, the Assistant Secretary at the Colonial Office gave one of the first independent assessments of the N.L.M. after his visit to the Gold Coast. "So little is known about the internal politics of the N.L.M. that it is difficult to know the importance of this core determined people, or the kind of control exercised by the Ashantehene over them. It is, however, clear that they have a fair amount of dynamite at their disposal and presumably can easily obtain fresh supplies by theft from the mines.

They contain a number of thugs who are prepared to use knives and arms of precision. Reports were current in Kumasi a fortnight ago that the N.L.M. had been smuggling in rifles and machine-guns, and there were other reports that small bands of people were being trained with the object of sending them to Accra to attack, and possibly murder, Gold Coast Ministers."

He continued:

"It is possible that Dr. Nkrumah’s peaceful approach (described in paragraph 10) may lead to the resolution of the differences between the N.L.M. and the C.P.P. on constitutional matters". Nevertheless, he concluded, ominously, that "it is quite possible that the core of determined young men will take to the forest and engage in guerrilla warfare from there if other methods fail".

Violence was stepped up and Kumasi became so dangerous that members of the C.P.P. were in fear of their lives. Local party leaders such as Mr. B.E. Dwira of New Tafo were barricaded in their homes and needed protection when they went out. The C.P.P. regional office was closed and the local party newspaper the Sentinel shutdown.

Baffour Osei Akoto warned of a possible civil war and a U.K. newspaper described the situation as "an unseen stealthy backstreet war being waged on Chicago lines with gunmen in fast cars, rifle, shotguns home-made bombs and broken bottles and knives".

The Governor, Sir Charles Arden-Clarke was pelted with stones when he went to Kumasi to mediate and seek an end to the violence. Kofi Banda was shot by a gunman from the Palace of the Chief of Ejisu – a crime for which no one was convicted. Krobo Edusei's sister was shot while preparing food for her children at home and Nkrumah's home in Accra New Town was bombed.

The C.P.P. was keen to avoid the ‘Guyana trap’ that would reverse the gains made since 1951 and so its leadership urged restraint. Fourteen months after closing the party's offices in Kumasi, the C.P.P. decided to re-open it and predictably, the occasion was met with violence perpetrated by the N.LM. This time, the C.P.P. responded and faced the N.L.M. squarely.

By December 1955 over 850 cases of assault had been reported in Kumasi alone of which less than a third had been brought to the courts. The country was to be put through a protracted debate about federalism which had not been part of any discussion in the Coussey Constitutional proposals or in the most transparent and collective constitutional process of 1954.

Three times the N.L.M. refused to attend a meeting with the Governor and Nkrumah to discuss their grievances. The government set up a parliamentary select committee to discuss the N.LM.’s grievances – the opposition in the Assembly, led by Mr. S.D. Dombo walked out and N.L.M. boycotted the hearings of the select committee. The Governor went to Kumasi but he was stoned and humiliated.

Dr. K.A. Busia travelled to London to see the Minister of State Alex Lennox-Boyd and requested that a constitutional expert be sent to mediate and yet, the N.L.M. refused to co-operate with Sir Frederick Bourne when he arrived in Ghana. Although his recommendations were not favourable to the C.P.P. by any means Sir Frederick described the N.L.M.’s demands as "an extreme form of federation" which "would introduce an intolerable handicap to the administration of the country".

The N.L.M. was invited to the Achimota conference to discuss Sir Frederick Bourne's recommendations but refused to attend and instead insisted on a constituent assembly to draft a new federal constitution.

In the end, Secretary of State for the Colonies decided that the only way to settle the matter was through the will of the people and felt it necessary to hold one last election in 1956. The N.L.M. happily accepted this challenge hoping that the alliances they had built with the other opposition parties would enable them secure victory at the polls.

The stage was set for settlement, once and for all, the opposing views of how an independent Ghana would be governed. Once again, Mr. K.A. Gbedemah led the C.P.P. campaign and challenged the N.L.M.’s call for a federal constitution and revealed their true intentions by declaring:, "[w]hat they [N.L.M] want and have never been able to say openly is that THEY should be in office and not the C.P.P.".

Despite the N.L.M.’s argument that federalism was a natural way of organizing Ghana’s regional and tribal groupings, when it had the opportunity to draft a new constitution for Ghana in 1969 it proposed a unitary form of government and conveniently side-stepped all of its previous arguments in favor of federation; regional assemblies were not established in the second republic neither were the fixed farm gate prices for cocoa reversed. Much of the basis of the N.L.M.’s violent campaign does not appear to been based on any principles but rooted, as Gbedemah had argued, in a deep-seated dislike for the C.P.P. and Nkrumah.

In the course of the 1956 campaign, Gbedemah declared that if the C.P.P. were defeated in the 1956 elections it would happily be a loyal opposition to an N.L.M. government and he challenged that leader of the N.L.M., Dr. Busia to give a similar undertaking. In a portent of how the opposition would behave post-independence, Dr. Busia openly declared instead that the N.L.M. would "take steps IN and OUT of the Legislative Assembly" against the C.P.P., which he described as "evil".

The CPP election machine sprang into action, confident of a decisive result but taking no chances. As on previous occasions, the party manifesto was brief, summed up in just seventeen words: Do I want Independence in my life-time? Or do I want to revert to feudalism and imperialism?’ The impractical, divisive option of federalism in a country the size of Ghana was not allowed to cloud the issue.

In June 1956, the CPP recorded another impressive victory winning 71 seats including all 44 seats in the Colony and 8 out of the 21 in Ashanti. The N.L.M. failed to win a single seat outside Ashanti. However, for all their appeal to Ashanti nationalism, the C.P.P. won 43 percent of the votes cast in Ashanti, proving once again that although the N.L.M. was predominantly an Ashanti party, not all Ashantis were N.L.M. supporters.

Once again Dr. J.B. Danquah failed to win his seat but that was not the only familiar outcome: again the N.L.M. refused to accept the results of democratic elections and proceeded to derail the transitional plans toward independence. With twisted logic argued that the distribution of the votes in the 1956 election vindicated their position for a federal constitution because the C.P.P did not win a majority in Ashanti or the Northern Territories.

After the election, Nkrumah tabled the motion for independence on 3 August 1956 but N.L.M. members of the Assembly, including Dr. K.A. Busia, Mr. Joe Appiah and Mr. R. R. Amponsah walked out in protest and the motion passed 72-0. As Richard Rathbone put it: "The newly elected opposition appeared unwilling to accept the results of the election which they signified by walking out of the first session of the newly elected Legislative Assembly.

The N.L.M., once again resorted to its tried and trusted tactics of boycott, lobbying to London and threatening secession. … The N.L.M. continued to suggest that it would refuse to operate as a loyal opposition…" Just as Dr. K.A. Busia had promised during the election campaign. Nonetheless, soon after C.P.P. government tabling the motion for independence, the Asante Youth Association (AYA) sent a telegram to the Secretary of State for the Colonies on 13 August 1956 stating amongst other things that "since the C.P.P.

Government have declared themselves unwilling to call for consultations before the Motion calling for Independence, [this] shall be considered by Ashanti as repealing the Order in Council of 1901 which annexed Ashanti to the British Crown. Ashanti shall then be Sovereign and Independent state within the Commonwealth."

Despite the crushing defeat at the polls, the opposition continued to push for a federal union and made representations to the secretary of Secretary of State for the Colonies in London and called for a royal commission to look into their grievances and for a postponement of independence until it had reported. This time the British Government refused to indulge the opposition and rejected calls to postpone independence.

On 17 September 1956, in response to a formal request from the C.P.P. to the British Secretary of State to name a firm date for Independence, the Governor informed Nkrumah that 6 March 1957 had been decided upon. Amid scenes of jubilation, the news was given to the Assembly by Nkrumah on the following day 18 September 1956.

The opposition modified their position and demanded constitutional safeguards in the form of regional autonomy and a second chamber among others. The secretary of state persuaded the C.P.P. to negotiate and following lengthy consultations with the opposition, the Asanteman and the territorial Councils, the C.P.P. published on 8 November 1956, what became known was the Revised Constitutional Proposals for the Gold Coast.

While the government accepted a measure of devolution it limited the powers of Regional Assemblies and refused to accept the opposition's call for an undertaking that Ashanti's borders would remain inviolable.

In response to the publication of the constitutional proposals, AYA ran a daily half page advert in the Liberator (the mouthpiece of the N.L.M.) from 9-15 Nov 1956 which declared "ASHANTI AND THE N.T.’S WILL SECEDE FROM GHANA".

On 18 November 1956, the opposition N.L.M. and the Northern People's Party forwarded a joint resolution to the Secretary of State for the colonies stating:

"In view of the failure to reach agreement on the constitution we now ask for separate independence for Ashanti and the Northern Territories and for a Partition Commission to divide assets and liabilities of the Gold Coast among its component territories"

Crucially, the Asanteman Council endorsed this call for partition by requesting that the United Kingdom take all necessary steps to grant separate independence for Asante and the Northern Territories on 6 March 1957. Opposition members bragged that they retained the services of lawyers in London to draw up the necessary legal documents for secession, apply for membership of the United Nations and plans were underway to build a £500,000 House of Parliament in Ashanti.

The C.P.P. was well aware that N.L.M. were only seeking to delay the transition to independence and although it stuck to its guns on the powers on regional assemblies, it compromised on issues relating to future amendments to the Ghana Constitution in the full knowledge that a sovereign and elected national parliament could reverse them, if they were deemed unworkable after independence.

So it was that the "Ghana (Constitution) Order in Council", 1957 was agreed.

At midnight on 5/6 March 1957, on the Polo Ground in Accra, Nkrumah proclaimed the Independence of Ghana, To cries of FREEDOM! FREEDOM! FREEDOM! from the huge crowd the British flag was lowered, and the red, green gold flag of Ghana was raised in its place. It was the climax of the C.P.P.’s epic campaign to bring colonial rule to an end.

The party’s first objective, the battle for political freedom had been won, without resort to arms. In the words of Nkrumah on that historic night: ‘At long last the battle has ended. And thus Ghana, your beloved country is free for ever’. But there would be further battles in the years ahead to build a new Ghana and to achieve Pan- African objectives. The struggle for economic independence and social justice was only just beginning.

Continued Threats to National Security Even after independence, the N.L.M. continued with violence in Kumasi and there was evidence of arms smuggling across the border from Ivory Coast to western Asante. Over 5,000 people originally living in Ashanti had been exiled as result of the N.L.M.’s violence.

While preparations for independence were underway, supporters of the Togoland Congress were busy setting up military training camps in Alavanyo as part of a plot of violent disturbances with elements of the N.L.M. The police moved in to dismantle the camp and in the ensuing riots, three people were killed. Two members of parliament – S. G. Antor and Mr. Kojo Ayeke – were tried, found guilty and sentenced to six years imprisonment but their convictions were quashed on appeal on a technicality.

In the meantime a group of young men in Accra led by Attoh Quarshie formed the Ga Shifimo Kpee ostensibly to defend the interests of the Ga. However this organisation soon took on a violent character, particularly through its revolutionary wing called the ‘Tokyo Joes’ of unemployed school leavers with criminal elements thrown in. They too sympathized with the N.L.M. whose leadership was in attendance at their formal launch in Accra on 7 July 1957.

Members of the Ga Shifimo Kpee circulated forged cabinet papers purporting to show the government was deliberately acting against the interests of the people from the North, the Volta region and Accra in an attempt to fan tribal hatred and disturbances. Intelligence services reported discussions of assassination attempts and plans to kidnap senior members of the cabinet at their meetings, which members of the opposition N.L.M. attended.

In response, C.P.P. supporters in Accra set up a rival group, the Ga Ekomefeemo Kpee, and the two inevitably clashed notably in a demonstration outside Parliament on 20 August 1957 which led to several people being injured.

In less than year after independence members of the opposition leaders were talking about unseating the government. As early as December 1957, the leader of the opposition N.L.M. Dr. K.A Busia was secretly soliciting funds from the United States government to undermine and destabilize the elected government of his own country.

According to Mr. Wilson Flake, then the US Ambassador to Ghana (see Foreign Relations, 1955–1957, Volume XVIII, pages 387-388), the leader of the opposition and member of Parliament approached him and requested "25 thousand dollars in the US to purchase vehicles and hire party workers to offset "dangerous indoctrination" being given by CPP agents who have unlimited funds." This behaviour would have been intolerable in any country.

One foreign journalist J. H. Huizinga reported in an Israeli newspaper one such conversation which apparently took place in the first half of 1958: " In spite of all its professed concerned for democracy, Ghana's Opposition sometimes betrays curious conceptions of the role the servants of the State should play in the political life of the country. Thus, one of its leading members told me that he would welcome a military coup d'état to unseat Nkrumah."

A number of Government intelligence reports confirmed these rumours including one that quite accurately revealed plans coup d’etat involving prominent members of the opposition with assistance from members of the Ghana Army sometime between 13 and 31 December. Not too long after these reports the security services were tipped off by staff at Badges and & Equipment, a London shop dealing in the sale of military accoutrements, that a man who styled himself as "John Walker", had purchased replica officer uniforms, badges of rank and belts of the type used by the Ghana Army.

It was established that the afore-mentioned "John Walker" was Mr. R.R. Amponsah, general secretary of the United Party who ordered the replica military accoutrements to be shipped to Lome and delivered through relatives of another opposition member, Mr. Modesto K Apaloo, a member of parliament and former deputy opposition leader of the Legislative Assembly.

The order of replica Ghana army uniforms, badges of rank and belts by senior members of the opposition might appear innocuous, but they immediately reminded the government and the security services of what happened to the Burmese government in 1946. Members of the opposition members to the government of Burma, dressed in replica uniform of the Burmese army, commandeered an army vehicle, stormed the cabinet room and murdered 14 cabinet ministers. It later transpired that the opposition had attempted to recruit the Ghanaian commandant at Giffard (now Burma) Camp, Major Benjamin Ahwaitey and other NCOs in the Ghana Army to engage in a similar plot.

A quasi-judicial Commission set up by the government and chaired by Justice Granville Sharp found unanimously that both Apaloo and Amponsah had "engaged in a conspiracy to carry out at some future date in Ghana an act for unlawful purpose, revolutionary in character." Majority of the Commission held that Major Benjamin Awhaitey, Mr. R.R. Amponsah, Mr. Modesto Apaloo and Mr. John Mensah Anthony (half-brother of Apaloo), were engaged in a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and to carry out a coup d'état.

In response to these and other disturbances and events, the C.P.P. government took a number of landmark decisions to preserve the security of the state, all of which were subject to extensive debates in parliament and voting.

1. Alhaji Amadu Baba the Zerikin Zongo and Alhaji Othman Larden Lalemi key leaders of the Moslem Association Party who helped the N.L.M. orchestrate violence in Ashanti were deported in line with colonial precedent of sending such unsavoury characters back to their countries of origin. Both men were shown by Justice Sarkodee Addo's Commission (investigating the Kumasi State Council and the Asanteman Council) to have been deeply mired in N.L.M's violence in Ashanti region and in recruiting non-Ghanaians to carry out acts of terrorism.

2. The Government set up commissions of inquiry headed by senior judges into affairs of the Abuakwa State Council, Kumasi State Council and the Asanteman Council and they found that in many cases, public money had been illegally diverted to fund the violent activities of N.L.M.’s Action Troopers.

3. To quell the outbreak of violence and disorder along tribal lines, the Government introduced the Avoidance of Discrimination Act to prohibit the establishment of political parties based solely on ethnic, racial or religious grounds. The Act's immediate impact was to trigger the merger of the NLM, Northern People's Party (NPP), Togoland Congress, Ga Adangbe Shifomo Kpee combined to form in a single opposition party, the United Party (U.P.).

4. In July 1958, the government introduced the Prevention Detention Act to extend the period of pre-trial detention for suspected opposition terrorists, not dissimilar to many of the anti-terrorist legislation passed in countries such as United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia, France and other countries around the world.

With independence, the C.P.P. government at last had the political power needed to build the economic and social infrastructure necessary for Ghana to become a modern, progressive state. The Party inherited an economy developed mainly to serve foreign interests. Education, health and other social needs of the people, improved with the implementation of the C.P.P's First Development Plan (1951-6), but still fell far below the high standards at which the C.P.P. aimed. Much remained to be done.[154]

Through Development plans the party was determined to restructure the economy so that the people, through the state would have an effective share in the economy of the country and effective control over it. The needs of the people and not so-called market principles would be the paramount consideration in economic planning.

The Consolidation Plan (1957-9), covered the first two years of Independence, giving time for the government to consolidate in preparation for the launching of a far-reaching Five Year Development Plan (1959–64). Its notable achievements include the establishment of the Bank of Ghana in July 1957, Black Star Shipping Line with SS Volta River welcomed to home port in December 1957 and opening of Broadcasting House of Radio Ghana early 1958.

The second five-year development plan was launched on 1 July 1959, aimed at (a) achieving economic independence, (b) developing resources to produce a strong, healthy and balanced economy, and (c) reducing economic vulnerability by reducing dependence on cocoa as a single crop.

To lay the foundations on which socialism could be built, Ghana's economy was divided into five sectors (with no single person given the exclusive right to produce a commodity in any sector of the economy):

1.State Enterprises; 2.Foreign Private Enterprises; 3.Enterprises jointly owned by the State and foreign private interests; 4.Co-operatives; and 5.Small-scale Ghanaian private enterprise (reserved to Ghanaians to encourage and utilize personal initiative and skill among Ghanaians)

The C.P.P.’s major task was rousing the spirit of devotion and sacrifice necessary for the program of development; the rewards of their endeavors being national and individual dignity resulting from the creation and a raised standard of life, that is, wealth with labor. All sections of the community had a part to play in the economic and social revolution. As Nkrumah stated: "We are now working for Ghana regardless of party affiliations.

The government will see to it that any sacrifices which the workers, whether by hand or brain, and the farmers may make, will not rob them of the fruits of their labor. The government will ensure that these sacrifices will be made for the benefit of all the people."