Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah born 3 November 1967 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament for Ada constituency.She is also the Minister of State in charge of Social and Allied Institutions.Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah was born in Big Ada, Greater Accra Region on 3 November 1967. Comfort earned her Diploma in Stenography from Royal Academy of Accounting, Accra in 1983. She earned a certificate in Radio and TV Presentation from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2011.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah is the Member of Parliament for Ada constituency, and sits on the committees for gender and children, and on foreign affairs. She is the Minister of State for the Ghanaian government on Social and Allied Institutions, having been named to the role in January 2013 by President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama.

She denied accusations in 2014 that she had bribed assembly members to reject a District Chief Executive nominated by the President. Her name was cleared at an emergency meeting in the region. She met with the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana later that year to discuss joint working on health and the well-being of children. In 2016, she presented computers on behalf of the government to the head of the Ghanaian civil service, and over 500 desks to schools within her constituency.

In a ceremony, she stressed the importance of education to Ghanaian citizens. Cudjoe-Ghansah contested and won the National Democratic Congress parliamentary seat for Ada Constituency in the Greater Accra Region. She won this seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections. Three other candidates namely Kanor Saakey of the New Patriotic Party, Asupah Manasseh of National Democratic Congress Party and Daniel Katey Ossah of Convention People's Party also contested in the 2016 by-election of Ada constituency held in 2016. Cudjoe-Ghansah won the election by obtaining 18,954 votes out of the 23,570 cast, representing 80.42 percent of total valid votes.

