Collins Dauda born 13 February 1957 is a teacher, politician,former Ghanaian Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and currently Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing.

Collins Dauda was born at Mehame in the Brong-Ahafo Region of Ghana. His parents were Issaka Naaba and Mariama Issah.His secondary education was at Mim Senior High School where he obtained both the GCE Ordinary Level and GCE Advanced Level between 1973 and 1981.Dauda taught at the Kukuom Agricultural Senior High School from 1985.

In 1986,he joined the teaching staff at the Ahafoman Senior High School where he continued until 1992. Dauda became a member of the Asutifi District Assembly between 1978 and 1981. He was a member of the Consultative Assembly that drew up the 1992 Ghana constitution between 1991 and 1992. He was first elected to parliament in the 1992 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress making him the first MP for the Asutifi South in the Fourth Republic.

He won a second term in the 1996 parliamentary election.He however lost his seat in 2000 parliamentary election due to an allegation that he'd used black magic to kill his political rival Prof. Gyan-Amoah just a day before the general elections.He however regained the seat in 2004.In 2002 and 2004 when he was out of parliament,he was the Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Brong Ahafo Region.

In February 2009,Collins Dauda was appointed Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources and reshuffled to the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing.

