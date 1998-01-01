Clement Kofi Humado born 18 December 1953 is the Member of Parliament for the Anlo constituency in Ghana. He is also a former Minister for Food and Agriculture in Ghana. Humado was born to the late John Kobla Humado and his wife Grace Abla Humado. They both hailed from Alakple in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region of Ghana.

He graduated from the University of Ghana at Legon in 1976 where he studied Animal Science and Agricultural Extension. He obtained a Graduate Diploma in Agricultural Administration four years later at the same university. In 1985, he completed a Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Sector Projects and Programmes course at the University of East Anglia, Norwich, England. He also did other Certificate courses in 1989 at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and in Finance in 1998 at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

He entered politics in 2000 when he joined the Alakple branch of the National Democratic Congress. He won the Anlo parliamentary seat in the December 2004 parliamentary election. He was appointed by President Mills during a cabinet reshuffle in January 2011.

www.ghanaweb.com