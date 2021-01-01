Clement Abass Apaak is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He is currently a deputy ranking member on the Ghanaian Parliament's Education Committee. He also serves on the Public Accounts Committee. He hails from Dorninga in Ghana and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Ghana.

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak holds a PhD in Archaeology from Simon Fraser University (SFU), Canada, M.Phil. in Archaeology from the University Of Bergen Norway, International Certificate in African Archaeology from the University of Brussels and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Archaeology and History from the University Of Ghana.

Clement Abass Apaak is a member of the National Democatic Congress (NDC)and represents the Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region of Ghana. He is of the view that the passing of the Public University Bill has no relevance.

