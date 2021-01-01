Christiana Love is perhaps best described as Ghana's queen of praise and worship. Her incredibly deep voice and uniquely hoarse tone combine to bring out a dynamic sound out of this sensational musician. In recent times, she has had more hits than any other gospel artist and is well on her way to becoming an icon of the genre. During a visit to a church one day, the popular songwriter/composer/singer, Osuani Afrifa, spotted her and invited her to help him produce a music album by singing some songs he had written and composed. However, her mentor, Mr. Rockson did not like the idea and therefore discouraged her from granting Osuani's request.

The gospel diva was born in Kumasi twenty something years ago as Christiana Twene.

Christie got her second 'showbiz name', Love from her hubby who is the leader and founder of the Life Power Miracle church, Odorkor, Accra.

Her songs include, 'Onyame Ba', 'Meti Ase', 'Ayari Sa'. She has three albums in her bag and her new album is already set to become a success. She has won several awards for her motivational and spiritually uplifting songs including Ghana Music Award and a National Award honours. She has four albums to her credit, and her newest album, 'Moving Forward' is enjoying massive airplay.

