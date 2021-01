Christian Corleytey Otuteye born October 23 1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a B.S.C from the University of Cape Coast, an M.S.C from the University of Kaiserslautern,Germany and the Univesity of Cologne,Germany.

www.ghanaweb.com