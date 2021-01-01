Henry Agyekum Chemphe grew up in Tema and attended Tema First Baptist School, and later attended Ghana National College, as well as NIIT. Chemphe was the only boy in a family of 7 sisters. Chemphe discovered his love of music early in life while in his school choir. Unlike the other students however, Chemphe discovered that he liked to add his own lyrics to the song and see how creative he could get.

The first group that Chemphe took part in primarily preformed rap songs, however this did not last long and Chemphe began preforming solo less then a year later. The young singer/songwriter refers to his own style of music as Urban Life, due to its fusion of soulful R&B with grooves from Ghana. He is inspired about love, life and relationships. His debut album entitled 'No Pampanaa' was received very well by Ghanaians, who continue to grow in their taste in music.

In the title track 'No Pampanaa', Chemphe talks about love and commitment. The message in the music is this: if you love somebody, you should let the person know how much they mean to you and not play games with their heart. 'Why You Dey Treat Am Bad' is a reggae flavoured plea against domestic violence, an issue that is close to his heart. This song earned him several Ghana Music Award nominations including a win for Best Lyrics.

Chemphe discovered his talent early in life while he was still in primary school leading the choir. Later he developed his rap and singing skills with a Ghanaian underground group called Outrageous. He is confident to score a mark on the entertainment scene and looks forward to the years ahead that will see him representing Ghana worldwide with his Urban Life brand. His influences include R. Kelly, Craig David, Usher, Joe, Donnell Jones and Brain McKnight.

