Before his appointment in March, 2017, as one of the two Deputy Ministers, Hon. Charles Owiredu had been Director of International Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 2008.

Hon. Charles Owiredu has been responsible for coordinating the foreign policy agenda of the NPP. With this position, he was one of the leading exponents of the Conservative traditions in Africa and beyond. Over the last thirteen (13) years, Hon. Owiredu has gained tremendous experience working in various capacities for the NPP at the Party Headquarters.

He was for three years the administrator of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) project on behalf of his Party, NPP.The Ghana Political Parties Platform (GPPP) of which the NIMD seeks to provide an avenue for political parties with representation in Parliament could meet, discuss and take a common position on major policy issues affecting the country.

Prior to this, he had served and distinguished himself as a research officer of his Party from 2004 to 2008. He was also the National Coordinator of the Tertiary Students Wing of his Party from 2004 to 2005.

Charles Owiredu is a graduate from the University of Cape Coast with a major in Economics and has recently completed an MBA-Project Management programme. He had earlier completed a 3-year Teacher Training Course at the Komenda Training College and taught for 4 years. He is married with three children, a girl and two boys.

www.ghanaweb.com