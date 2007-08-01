Charles Binipom Bintim born August 22, 1964 , Saboba, Northern Region , Ghana is a politician in Ghana.In the government of John Agyekum Kufuor , between 2005 and July 2007, he was Minister of Local Administration, Rural Development and Environmental Protection.

On August 1, 2007, he became Minister of State at the Office of the President along with his counterpart Yaw Barimah .

He attended Bimbilla and Dambai College for teacher training between October 1985 and 1987. In December 1994, Bintim made his GCE -O certificate. He enrolled at the University of Ghana in September 1997 and graduated in June 1999 with a degree in Education for Adults.’’ Charles Binipom Bintim initially worked as a teacher in the Kuntuli Roman Catholic Primary School and later, between 1988 and December 1991,at the Wapuli Local Council Primary School.

Between 1990 and 1993 he was Secretary of the National Association of Teachers in Ghana. Between 1992 and 1996 he was district coordinator of the GNAT study circle in the Saboba-Chereponi district in the Northern Region.In the same district he was in 2001 to the District Council (District Chief Executive).In May 2003, Bintim became Deputy Regional Minister for the Northern Region.In the parliamentary elections in 2004, he won the constituency Saboba and moved to the Ghanaian parliament as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

