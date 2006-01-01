Refiloe Maele Phoolo born 16 December 1990, professionally known as Cassper Nyovest, is a South African rapper, dancer, songwriter, entrepreneur and record producer. Born and raised in Mahikeng, North West, he is regarded as one of the most successful artists in South Africa. In 2014, he established his own record label, Family Tree Records. Nyovest rose to fame with the release of his debut studio album, Tsholofelo (2014) which produced the successful singles "Gusheshe" and "Doc Shebeleza".

With his success of selling out tickets for his concert, Fill Up The Dome (2015) which was held at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg. The success of the event pursued Nyovest with the affix "Fill Up" to instigate more concerts in different stadiums annually, including Orlando Stadium (2016) and FNB Stadium (2017), also both in Johannesburg, Moses Mabhida Stadium (2018) in Durban, and Royal Bafokeng Stadium (2019) in North West.

Nyovest released his eponymous studio album, Refiloe, released on 31 October 2015, at his Fill Up The Dome concert. The album collaborates with several artists including The Game, DJ Drama, Stonebwoy and Casey Veggies.[7] He followed his success with his critically acclaimed third album Thuto (2018) and his kwaito-focused fourth studio album, Sweet and Short (2019 ).

Refiloe Maele Phoolo was born on 16 December 1990 in Mafikeng, a borough of North West, to Muzuki and Letsebela Phoolo. Nyovest has a sister Tsholofelo Phoolo, and his late brother, Khotso Phoolo who passed on in 2003. He attended the Sol Plaatjie Secondary School where he was an athlete and partook in various sports. Nyovest started rapping at the age of 12.In 2006, he failed his Grade 10 exams which led him moving to his grandmother's house in Potchefstroom. Therefore, in 2007, he decided to drop out of high school at the age of 16.

In 2008, Nyovest relocated to Johannesburg to pursue a career in music as a rapper and producer, after telling his parents he would rather chase his dream, which he believed would work out, rather than playing it safe and regretting it his whole life.

In 2004, Nyovest formed a hip-hop group Childhood Gangsta with his friends while he was 13. He then left to join his following group, Slow Motion which had eight members including record producer, Aashish Gangaram of Ganja Beatz. After dropping out of school, Nyovest signed with motswako record label Impact Sounds, which also signed artists including Tuks Senganga and Morafe in 2006, but the relationship between Nyovest and Impact Sounds soured because of creative differences.In 2008, both parties separated making Nyovest an independent artist at the time.